Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Davante Adams thinks exceptionally highly of Lamar Jackson. About as high as you can think of a man of his status.

Since arriving in the NFL in 2018, Jackson has been sensational. The Baltimore Ravens quarterback has become one of the league’s best quarterbacks through running and throwing. The two-time NFL MVP has been remarkable, and that’s just the start of it.

The Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders meet this weekend. Ahead of that matchup, Adams praised Baltimore’s star quarterback.