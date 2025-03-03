Jan 12, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) reacts after an interception against the Green Bay Packers during the first half in an NFC wild card game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As the Philadelphia Eagles continue to enjoy the grandeur of being Super Bowl champions, they have already started looking ahead to next season.

Like any NFL organization, beloved players who have helped the team for years will naturally start to leave the roster.

On Monday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Eagles would release cornerback Darius Slay.

Eagles are releasing six-time Pro-Bowl CB Darius Slay, per sources. If he is designated a post-June 1 release, the Eagles will save $4.3 million against the cap. pic.twitter.com/tUq4ScIK79 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2025

Shortly after his original report, Schefter confirmed that Slay will be a post-June 1 release. This will save the Eagles over four million dollars in cap room.

Darius Slay will, in fact, be designated a post June 1 release, saving the Eagles $4.3 million against the cap. https://t.co/Sy4lXvUTeA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2025

The 34-year-old is a logical cap casualty for a Philadelphia team with a robust secondary including Cooper Dejean, Quinyon Mitchell, and Isaiah Rodgers.

The Detroit Lions originally drafted Slay in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He spent his first seven seasons with the team , starting 94 games. Slay was named a Pro Bowler from 2017 to 19.

In March 2020, the Lions traded Slay to the Eagles for a third-round and fifth-round draft pick. Shortly after the trade, Slay signed an extension with the Eagles.

Slay excelled in his five seasons with the Eagles, starting 73 games including Super Bowl LIX. He recorded nine interceptions with the team and made three more Pro Bowls, being named to the team from 2021-23.

Slay’s free agency market is expected to attract many suitors. He is the NFL’s active leader in passes defended with 160, and his 28 career interceptions rank him tenth among active players.

News of Slay’s departure sent shockwaves throughout social media.

So uhh…who’s gonna play corner opposite Quinyon? https://t.co/seleM1s0fZ — JP Acosta (@acosta32_jp) March 3, 2025

Man, forever a Bird legend… One of the best to ever do it on the defensive side of the ball in an Eagles uniform. Will forever be grateful for everything he did! The OG! Thank you for everything @bigplay24slay https://t.co/j5hUBbOygu — Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) March 3, 2025