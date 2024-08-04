Credit: MLive

Details on the allegations the Michigan football program faces regarding the sign-stealing scandal of 2023 have emerged. Few of them, if any, look positive for the Wolverines.

ESPN’s Dan Murphy and Pete Thamel reported that active head coach Sherrone Moore could face potential penalties for his involvement in the scandal. Additionally, the infamous Connor Stallions appeared in the draft, as investigators revealed he indeed did appear on the sidelines at Central Michigan last season.

Murphy posted, “Michigan’s Sherrone Moore could be facing NCAA penalties related to the Connor Stallions case, according to a draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations.”

Michigan’s Sherrone Moore could be facing NCAA penalties related to the Connor Stalions’ case, according to a draft of the NCAA’s notice of allegations. (This is a draft, not a final version of allegations) More details here with @PeteThamel: https://t.co/BgaRTDwOvS — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) August 4, 2024

“NCAA investigators determined that Connor Stallions was on the sidelines wearing a disguise during the Central Michigan @ Michigan State game last fall,” Murphy added.

NCAA investigators determined that Connor Stalions was on the sidelines wearing a disguise during the Central Michigan @ Michigan State game last fall, according to the draft. No info provided on how he got a bench pass for the CMU sideline. — Dan Murphy (@DanMurphyESPN) August 4, 2024

The Wolverines went 15-0 last season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship. But they did so amid these shady circumstances; penalties could taint the championship victory.

[Dan Murphy]