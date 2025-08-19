Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

After putting on one of the best rookie year performances we’ve seen since the likes of C.J. Stroud and Justin Herbert. Jayden Daniels looks to hoist the AP MVP trophy in his second season with the Washington Commanders.

At such a young age, there is still room for improvement, and Daniels is no stranger to a good work ethic.

“He was always somebody that was really on his details. What I’m seeing now is just the accuracy, the footwork, so more of his body mechanics that he wanted to emphasize. I see that coming through in his play,” said head coach Dan Quinn, via the NY Times.

Not only has the coaching staff witnessed his efforts, but Daniels’ teammates praise him frequently for his tenacity during the offseason.

“I like to get in here, get in the tubs, work out, and [I] haven’t been here before him yet,” Nick Allegretti said, via the Commanders’ official website.

Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic writes, “Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner taught Jayden Daniels to study his tendencies and attempt to eliminate them, making himself more unpredictable.”

Fans react on social media as Daniels and the Commanders are set to take the field for Monday night football.

“Everybody spends the off-season improving. It’s like when baseball players show up to spring training in ‘the best shape of their life,'” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“I never thought in my life Washington would have a QB like this he embodies everything every Washington fan EVER wanted in a QB position. Waiting to see this sophomore slump people keep talking about,” someone else added.

With all eyes on the second-year man, it’ll be interesting to see if Daniels can silence critics.