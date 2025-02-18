Jul 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; The Chicago Cubs take batting practice before a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

When the Chicago Cubs traded for Houston Astros outfielder and four-time All-Star Kyle Tucker in December, it seemed to indicate the team would spend the rest of the offseason being competitive on the trade and free agency markets.

Fast forward two months, and the roster looks similar to when Tucker was acquired. The Cubs could not swing a trade for a starting pitcher and missed out on free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman.

However, the Cubs saw their fortunes take a turn on Tuesday when they signed third baseman Justin Turner to a one-year contract.

The Atheltic’s Patrick Mooney had the news first.

The Chicago Cubs are close to an agreement with Justin Turner, a source briefed on the negotiations told The Athletic. Turner, 40, is a highly accomplished hitter who wants to play in Chicago and will bring extensive playoff experience to the club. — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) February 18, 2025

Shortly later, MLB Network’s Jon Heyman reported that the contract was for one year and worth six million dollars.

Turner gets $6M plus $2.5M in incentives, not bad for 40 https://t.co/1IhOwMHOh8 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 18, 2025

Turner started his career in 2009 with the Baltimore Orioles. He was waived in 2010 and picked up by the New York Mets. Turner spent three unremarkable seasons with the Mets.

After the 2013 season, he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers and changed his career.

Turner spent the next nine seasons with the Dodgers, becoming a fan favorite and winning the 2020 World Series with the team. In his time with the Dodgers, Turner hit .296 with 156 home runs and 574 runs batted in.

While with LA, he made two All-Star teams, getting the nod in 2017 and 2021. The 2017 season was the best of Turner’s career; he hit .322 with 21 home runs. He played a pivotal role in helping the Dodgers reach their first World Series since 1988.

Turner was named the 2017 NLCS MVP after Los Angeles eliminated the Chicago Cubs in five games. He hit a walk-off three-run home run to win game two of the series and give the Dodgers a 2-0 series lead heading back to Chicago.

After the 2022 season, Turner filed for free agency. He spent 2023 with the Boston Red Sox and signed with the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2024 season. He was traded to the Seattle Mariners during the 2024 season.

Social media had a lot to say about the signing.

