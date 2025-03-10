Dec 22, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) questions a call by the official during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers are a team on the rise.

After 2023’s disastrous 2-15 season that saw Frank Reich get fired and rookie quarterback Bryce Young get benched, the team bounced back with a 5-12 performance in their first year under new head coach Dave Caneles.

Carolina has a young core on both sides of the ball that they want to continue to grow and develop. On Monday, they took a major step in locking that core in place, reportedly signing cornerback Jaycee Horn to a four-year extension worth $100 million.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter had the news first.

Sources: Jaycee Horn has agreed to a 4-year, $100M extension — ($108M max) — including $70M guaranteed with the Carolina Panthers. At $25M per year, Jaycee is now the highest-paid DB in NFL history. Deal negotiated by Trevon Smith and David Mulugheta. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2025

As Schefter notes, Horn is now the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history. This record will stand until the next mega-extension for a defensive back, as the 25-year-old cornerback has now reset the market.

Drafted by the Panthers with the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Horn has spent his entire career with Carolina.

In 37 career games with Carolina, Horn has recorded 153 tackles and five interceptions.

Injuries have often been a concern, with Horn missing all but three games in his rookie season with a fractured foot. He also missed over half of the 2023 season with a hamstring injury.

Horn put it all together in 2024, making a career-high 68 tackles and setting a new career best with 13 passes defended. He was named to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career.

The extension is just as much about the potential Horn still displays compared to what he’s already shown. With the market constantly evolving and the salary cap continuing to increase, his contract may look like a steal for Carolina within the next couple of years.