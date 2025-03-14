Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved to sign a veteran quarterback to keep their ducks in a row. Quarterback Kyle Trask will remain in the state of Florida, as the Bucs announced they re-signed him on Friday.

The Bucs took Trask out of the University of Florida in the NFL Draft. Since then, while he hasn’t earned a starting job, he’s been strong enough in the backup role that Tampa opted to retain him.

Buccaneers writer Brianna Dix reported the news of Trask’s signing.

“The Bucs have signed quarterback Kyle Trask,” Dix noted.

Trask arrived to Tampa Bay in the 2022 NFL season. Since then, the former Gators star has appeared in seven games, four in the 2024 season. His career statline to this point is four completions on 11 attempts, 28 yards, and no touchdowns or interceptions.

So, basically, the backup quarterback life.

Obviously, the Bucs still like Trask quite a lot to keep him around in the backup role. Being as he’s a former Gator, he’ll still have a built-in fanbase for his entire stint with the team.

Tampa Bay will hope to make it back to the NFL Playoffs yet again. The Bucs won the NFC South but lost 23-20 to the Washington Commanders in the Wild Card round. Tampa Bay last won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season with legendary quarterback Tom Brady at the helm.