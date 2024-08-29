Credit: ESPN

The 2024 college football season is underway and fireworks have already gone off.

The MAC provided an early dose of excitement in the early goings of the 2024 season. Bowling Green took the opening kickoff against Fordham to the house for a touchdown and did so in spectacular fashion.

Falcons kick returner Justin Pegues brought the crowd to its feet with his spectacular kick return touchdown run. He was aided by teammate Jaison Patterson who pancaked two Fordham defenders on the way to the house!

Bowling Green's season starts in style as Justin Pegues takes the opening kick of the season back 100 yards. As for Fordham's special teams? Nowhere to go but up.pic.twitter.com/k8xU8KmlJ6 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) August 29, 2024

The excitement for college football is in the air. Bowling Green brought the house down with this kick return and it excited everyone who saw it. Not just in the stands either.

Video of the kick return quickly spread, thanks to the MAC. The “MACtion” trend rocketed through on Thursday night and college football fans of all kinds were ecstatic.

College football is back ladies and gentlemen!

