Bowling Green kick return TD Credit: ESPN
The 2024 college football season is underway and fireworks have already gone off.

The MAC provided an early dose of excitement in the early goings of the 2024 season. Bowling Green took the opening kickoff against Fordham to the house for a touchdown and did so in spectacular fashion.

Falcons kick returner Justin Pegues brought the crowd to its feet with his spectacular kick return touchdown run. He was aided by teammate Jaison Patterson who pancaked two Fordham defenders on the way to the house!

The excitement for college football is in the air. Bowling Green brought the house down with this kick return and it excited everyone who saw it. Not just in the stands either.

Video of the kick return quickly spread, thanks to the MAC. The “MACtion” trend rocketed through on Thursday night and college football fans of all kinds were ecstatic.

College football is back ladies and gentlemen!

