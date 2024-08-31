Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese are the two frontrunners for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award. But based on some recent comments from Reese, it sounds like she is not all that concerned about the award, and she doesn’t believe Clark is, either.

During a press conference ahead of Friday night’s showdown between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky, Angel Reese did not hold back her true thoughts on the Rookie of the Year race with Caitlin Clark as she made it very clear that neither of them actually care about winning the award compared to how much they care about team success.

“We don’t either care about the Rookie of the Year,” Reese said. “I think you guys have made it a big thing. We haven’t. So just continue to work within our team. We both wanna win; we’ve been wanting to win, and that’s what we’ve done in our collegiate career… So we’re just trying to do whatever it takes to win and that’s what’s important right now.”

Whether they care or not, Clark and Reese are the top two rookies competing for the award. However, Clark may have taken the lead in that race on Friday with a massive game to lead the Fever to a blowout win over the Sky.

[Julia Poe]