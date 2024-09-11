Sep 9, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) is introduced before the game against the New York Jets at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy put together a strong performance against the New York Jets. The San Francisco 49ers quarterback played well in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, helping lead his team to a 32-19 w: ‘Brock Purdy is the most fearless QB in the pocket’in over the Jets. Purdy didn’t appear fazed often and finished the game 19 of 29 for 231 yards.

While he threw no touchdowns, he came awfully close to throwing one to Brandon Aiyuk. Had Aiyuk not dropped it, he would have came away with at least one.

Nonetheless, several marveled at Purdy and his success. Others like Alex Smith fawned over the 49ers quarterback and made an impressive declaration. Smith believes there’s no NFL quarterback that’s more fearless in the pocket than Purdy.

Smith, now an ESPN analyst, joined The Pat McAfee Show and waxed poetic about the Niners quarterback. “For Purdy, I think he’s got the most courage in the pocket than anybody in the NFL. This guy stands in there and takes hits, and he is just unflinching. His focus downfield never wavers. It’s a gift of his,” he said via 49ersWebZone.com.

Purdy has sometimes proved sensational and has shown an unwavering composure in the pocket. He may lead the 49ers to their elusive sixth Super Bowl championship if he continues that fearlessness. The team hasn’t won the Super Bowl since the 1994 NFL season when Steve Young and the Niners dismantled the then-San Diego Chargers.

