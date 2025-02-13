Feb 18, 2019; Lee County, FL, USA; A general view of a Boston Red Sox helmet as Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19) walks on the field during a spring training workout at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a contract with free agent third baseman Alex Bregman.

News of the contract broke late Wednesday night, with The Athletic’s Chandler Rome being the first to report.

Free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman in agreement with the Boston Red Sox, source tells @TheAthletic — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 13, 2025

Rome followed up shortly after, saying the contract was for three years and would pay Bregman $120 million. There is also an opt-out after each season.

Alex Bregman’s contract with the Red Sox is for three years and $120 million, source tells @TheAthletic. Opt outs after each season. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 13, 2025

The 30-year-old third baseman spent his first nine MLB seasons with the Houston Astros.

While with Houston, Bregman played a pivotal role in the team’s decade of dominance. He boasts a .272 career batting average and has hit 199 home runs. He was named to the AL All-Star team in 2018 and 2019 and finished second in AL MVP voting in 2019.

He was also one of Houston’s best postseason performers. In the seven ALDS appearances Houston made with Bregman, the team won all seven series. He hit .333 with eight home runs and drove in 20 runs in 27 games. He won two championships with the Astros.

Bregman’s signing comes after a long offseason of rumors. He reportedly had no issue waiting until this late in the offseason to get the deal he sought.

