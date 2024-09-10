Nov 14, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

A Houston, Texas judge ordered former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson to turn over millions of dollars.

“The court-appointed receiver, Robert Berleth, requested this order in July and said Peterson ‘is known to have numerous assets’ at his home in Missouri City, Texas,” an article on ESPN.com wrote.

“The Houston judge on Monday ordered constables in Fort Bend County, Texas, to accompany Berleth to Peterson’s residence to keep the peace.”

The ESPN report indicated that Peterson took out a $5.2 million loan from a Pennsylvania lending company back in 2016, which swelled to an $8.3 million judgement later ruled against him three years ago.

Entertainers & Athletes Group CEO Denise White issued a statement on Tuesday. “The article that has surfaced contains no new information. Adrian Peterson has been dealing with this lawsuit since 2017, which stems from a business loan arranged by his then-financial advisor, Jeff Wiseman,” the statement said. “The loan was for a company co-owned by Peterson, Wiseman, and another partner. As the majority owner, Peterson was made the guarantor of the loan, making him solely responsible for the collateral.”

Peterson last played in the NFL in 2021. He won the NFL MVP award in 2012 after a 2,000-yard season on the ground. He became one of the best running backs ever, even dating back to his days at the University of Oklahoma.

