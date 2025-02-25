Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine logo in the end zone at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter won’t work out at the NFL Combine this week.

Carter, projected to be a top-five pick in April’s NFL Draft, is working his way back from a shoulder injury suffered late in Penn State’s season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news from Carter’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

Penn St. DE and potential No. 1 pick Abdul Carter will not work out at the combine because he has not fully recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered vs. Boise State, according to his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey. Carter played through the injury vs. Notre Dame in… pic.twitter.com/SJlgCMKqxl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 24, 2025

Schefter also added that Rosenhaus sent a letter to every NFL team stating Carter is cleared to start working out.

He also plans to work out at Penn State’s pro day.

“We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State, and he will perform at a very high level,” Rosenhaus said.

The decision to skip Combine drills is becoming more common among NFL players. Shedeur Sanders and Ashton Jeanty have already said they won’t participate in drills, sticking to interviews. Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye also passed on drills last season.

It’s unlikely that Carter’s decision will impact his draft stock. The 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous All-American was one of college football’s best defensive players over the past two seasons. He recorded 12 sacks and 24 tackles for loss in the 2024 season.

Social media had much to say about the news, with many fans making the same joke that they hope Carter falls to their team.

Clearly not a first-round pick. No team should gamble on him until the 2nd round. Pick 33 at the earliest. Move him right off your first day board. https://t.co/Zzo5GK9bh0 — Bob Caton (@BobCaton) February 25, 2025

Due to his injury he should fall to pick 10 — Andrew (@Gucci_Gotch) February 24, 2025

Teams selecting 1-31 should have him entirely off their boards because of this — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) February 24, 2025