Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets training camp has been busy. Recently, the Jets found themselves in a predicament. The team acquired Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. But Reddick, seeking a new contract, decided to request a trade from the team that landed him in a trade just a few months ago.

The Jets responded to that request by saying they didn’t plan to trade the terrific EDGE from Temple. On Tuesday, superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers emerged to discuss the situation.

“There’s always new things in the league,” Rodgers told ESPN.com’s Rich Cimini. “I’ve been around 20 years; I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I think as players we always first try to side with the player because we know what it’s like to be a player.

“I don’t know him well. I had a couple messages with him, I believe, when he got traded,” the quarterback explained. “Obviously, we’d love him to be here, but we don’t judge him for trying to do what’s best for him. I think what’s best for him is to be a Jet because this is going to be a fun ride. But he’s got to make the best decision for him and his family.”

It sounds like Rodgers isn’t pressuring Reddick to do anything, which makes sense. Now, we’ll see how this murky situation plays out.

[ESPN.com]