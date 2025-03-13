Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a San Francisco 49ers helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers have been busy this offseason, overhauling their roster after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

On Wednesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the Niners had found a new backup quarterback, agreeing to a two-year deal with former New England Patriot and Jacksonville Jaguar Mac Jones.

Source: Mac Jones has agreed to terms with the #49ers on a 2-year deal for $7M with 5M guaranteed. Max value of $11.5M. A new, experienced backup for Brock Purdy. pic.twitter.com/mSpazHZQ4e — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2025

The Patriots drafted Jones with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. In his senior season with the Alabama Crimson Tide, Jones won the 2021 College Football National Championship.

Jones also won the Davey O’Brien Award, given to the nation’s best quarterback, that same year.

At first, things went well for Jones in New England. He was named the starter for the 2021 season. Jones led the Patriots to a 10-7 record and their most recent playoff berth. Jones led all rookies with 22 passing touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl after his strong rookie campaign.

Unfortunately, his rookie season was the highlight of his time in Foxboro.

Jones made 25 starts for the team over the next two seasons. He threw for over 5,117 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions. He was benched during halftime of a November 2023 loss to the New York Giants and never played another snap for New England.

In March 2024, Jones was traded to the Jaguars for a sixth-round pick. He was thrust into the starting role in November after Trevor Lawrence suffered multiple injuries.

Jones started the season’s final seven games for Jacksonville. He went 2-5 in the starts and threw for eight touchdowns and eight interceptions.

While Jones’ career has fallen off over the past couple of seasons, there’s hope that offensive guru and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan can maximize the 26-year-old’s potential, even as a backup to Brock Purdy.