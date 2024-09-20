Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit hard by the injury bug this year, but one star player and former Pro Bowler is aiming to get back on the field.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan noted that safety Talanoa Hufanga hopes to play in Week 3 after missing the first two weeks of the 2024 NFL season. Shanahan discussed Hufanga and his current status during his media availability.

“Yeah, that is the expectation,” Shanahan told reporters via 49erswebzone.com. “He’s had a really good week of practice. Expect him to be out there. I know he’s been itching to get back.”

Hufanga has been with the 49ers for the last four seasons. He joined the team in 2021 after San Francisco drafted him in the fifth round of the draft out of Southern Cal.

Hufanga has totaled 181 tackles in three years, 129 solo, seven TFL, and seven interceptions. He posted four in 2022 when voters selected him for the Pro Bowl.

The 49ers hope to get on the right side of the coin this week. After opening with a win over Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, San Francisco fell on the road to Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings. This week, the Niners will face their longtime division rivals, the Los Angeles Rams, who they hope to add another win over this week.

[49erswebzone.com]