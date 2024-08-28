September 21, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga (29) celebrates during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers made several roster moves on Tuesday. Among them, the team activated one of its best defensive players.

San Francisco made a move to activate All-Pro defensive back Talanoa Hufanga. The former USC standout had dealt with an ACL injury this offseason, but he’s good to go now.

“49ers activated S Talanoa Hufanga from the PUP list,” ESPN.com reporter Nick Wagoner said. Wagoner posted the news on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Hufanga played 42 career games and made 30 career starts with the 49ers after the team drafted him in 2021. He’s recorded seven career interceptions, including one defensive touchdown. He’s defended 14 passes, two forced fumbles, and 181 combined tackles.

In 2022, the safety earned a trip to the Pro Bowl Games and All-Pro recognition. Thus far, 2022 is the only year he’s played a full 17-game season.

Still, he’s a vital piece to the puzzle in the Bay Area, and the team will be better off for having him in the lineup. San Francisco expects to contend again in the NFC after consecutive Conference Championship Game appearances in 2022 and 2023. They’re still after their sixth Super Bowl title, having last won in 1994.

