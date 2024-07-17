Syndication: Arizona Republic

Caitlin Clark has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces in all of sports, completely transcending the WNBA and helping the league become a mainstream talking point. And now, she is beginning to receive attention from other sports, particularly when it comes to NASCAR.

The Stewart Haas-Racing team announced on Tuesday that an image of Clark will be unveiled on the hood of one of their drivers, Josh Berry. The car will debut at the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

This move by Stewart Haas-Racing is happening because of her deal with Panini America, a trading card company that is also partnered with the racing team.

NEW: A photo of Caitlin Clark shooting a 3 at Iowa will be on the hood of a Stewart-Haas Racing car at this weekend's Brickyard 400 in Indy. It's all part of her deal with Panini.https://t.co/aIsXfgCt3I pic.twitter.com/T2rhqi2u0u — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) July 17, 2024

Josh Berry issued a statement about having Clark on the hood of his car, saying that he is “honored” to have Clark as a partner.

“Every racecar driver wants to compete at Indy. It’s hallowed ground that all of us treat with a tremendous amount of respect,” Berry said in a statement retrieved by Fieldhouse Flies. “To be there with Panini and promote its new Caitlin Clark Collection just adds to the prestige of racing in the Brickyard 400. Indy is a great sports town and it’s an honor to have Caitlin Clark as a part of our effort.”

This is yet another example that Clark is far bigger than just a star player in the WNBA. Her reach has now reached multiple sports, which is very interesting when you consider NASCAR has long been regarded as one of the most male-dominated sports.

[Fieldhouse Flies]