David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark has an argument as the biggest athlete in North American sports right now. In her first season in the WNBA Clark contributed to record growth in both game attendance and television viewership for the league.

Unfortunately, Clark now also has to deal with some of the dark sides of a celebrity, and recently an arrest had to be made for her safety, according to ESPN.

“A 55-year-old Texas man was arrested on a felony stalking charge in Indianapolis on Sunday after he sent threats and sexually violent messages to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark via social media, according to court documents,” reported ESPN on Monday.

A 55-year-old Texas man was arrested on a felony stalking charge in Indianapolis on Sunday after he sent threats and sexually violent messages to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark via social media, according to court documents. https://t.co/0rCVwMXnNH — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) January 13, 2025

“Been driving around your house 3x a day,” the stalker said to Clark in one message. “But don’t call the law just yet.”

“Investigators tracked the IP address of Lewis’ recent messages and found that he was at a hotel in Indianapolis. Lewis told police that he was in ‘an imaginary relationship’ with Clark and that he came to Indianapolis on vacation,” detailed ESPN.

Fans reacted to the terrifying news on social media.

“And no one will care.. no one is gonna b bothered in the WNBA media.. she deals with all sorts of (stuff), especially after Time Interview.. you didn’t report on any of that,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“People are so weird,” wrote someone else.

“Yikes hope she’s okay,” added someone else.

Hopefully, greater measures will be taken to keep Clark safe as she continues to become an even bigger star.