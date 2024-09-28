Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Caitlin Clark might’ve entered the WNBA with more expectations than anyone has ever had as a rookie in the league.

If there’s one person who understands what it’s like being anointed as the chosen one before ever stepping foot on the court as a professional, it’s LeBron James. James entered the league with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, but not much has changed in terms of the constant attention and scrutiny that comes with being a generational talent.

According to Esquire, James recently had high praise for Clark and how she’s handled herself given the unique situation.

“I have a great deal of respect for Caitlin Clark because I know exactly what it means to be drafted, be the face of a franchise, and also get the scrutiny from a lot of people that don’t believe you’re ready for the next jump, don’t believe you’re ready for the big leagues, and just don’t think that you belong.

“And I remember that when I came into the league at eighteen years old how many people doubted me and hoped and prayed that I’d fail.

“And so, me watching Caitlin and seeing what she’s doing, I’ve been in support of her since Day 1 because I remember myself going through that, and she has my support 100 percent.

She’s a transcendent player. And obviously, we all saw that at Iowa, and I knew that it would translate to the big leagues. And she’s an unbelievable talent. It’s great to watch.”

James also won Rookie of the Year and immediately made his team better, so there is nobody better to listen to when it comes to Caitlin Clark’s analysis.

[Esquire]