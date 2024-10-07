Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a call Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Las Vegas Aces got the best of Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever this year, sweeping the Fever in the regular season series. Unfortunately for the Aces, that wasn’t enough to win their third straight WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas was eliminated in the WNBA semifinals by the New York Liberty in a rematch of last year’s Finals on Sunday night.

Liberty star Jonquel Jones remembers losing to the Aces in last year’s finals, and she didn’t hold back when recalling the experience after Sunday’s game.

“I think it’s easy to kick people when they’re down and you’re up…to me, it felt kinda classless,” Jones said in the postgame presser.

“You already won the championship you get to celebrate with your teammates…and you choose to essentially just shit on somebody else.”

Jones’s comments come after Aces star Kelsey Plum had some pointed words aimed at the Liberty after Las Vegas won the Finals last season.

“I think we knew we hadn’t played our best basketball,” Plum said, per CBS Sports.

“We also knew that, as much as they’re a team, they’re not a team, if that makes sense. They’re really good individual players, but they don’t care about each other. And you can tell in those moments. They revert back to individual basketball.”

It’s clear the Liberty got the last laugh, perhaps Plum and the Aces will show some humility moving forward.

