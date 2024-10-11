Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a call Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark recently finished one of the greatest seasons in the history of the WNBA.

Clark broke the single-season WNBA assist record and became the first rookie to ever record a triple-double in a game, doing so twice. Clark’s accomplishments earned her the WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year award.

Clark also led the Fever to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade. Unfortunately, the Fever lost in the first round, ending Clark’s season short of the championship she was seeking. In most seasons, the Fever’s first-round loss and regular season record would’ve left them the seventh pick in the first round, a great spot to find an elite talent to bolster their roster.

However, due to expansion in the WNBA, the Fever has been pushed back a spot, as the Golden State Valkyries have been slotted into the fifth spot.

Official from the WNBA: The Golden State Valkyries with get the fifth overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft (top spot outside of lottery). That means the Fever officially hold the eighth overall pick in the coming draft. — Tony East (@TonyREast) October 10, 2024

Fans reacted to the new draft order online.

What about Malonga for Indiana? Could be really interesting given her size, age and current ability,” someone said on Twitter about who the Fever might take with its new draft slot.

“Indiana good spot. I see Sonia Citron and Westbeld both from Notre Dame,” someone else added.

“It would be extremely wild if paige bueckers went to Chicago,” one fan said.

This is a setback for Clark and the Fever, but knowing Clark it won’t be one she can’t overcome.