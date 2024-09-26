Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark just had arguably the most prolific rookie season in league history, but it sounds like she didn’t even live up to her own expectations.

The Indiana Fever were officially eliminated from the WNBA playoffs on Wednesday night with a loss to the Connecticut Sun, ending the Fever’s season and Clark’s strong rookie campaign.

But as she ends this season and reflects on what she accomplished, she has a pretty clear warning for the league about what’s to come.

Clark indicated that despite her dominance this year, she is “just scratching the surface” of what she thinks she can accomplish and what she expects for herself.

“I feel like I had a solid year,” she said according to the Indy Star. “But for me, the fun part is I feel like I’m just scratching the surface, and I’m one that’s nitpicking every single thing I do, and I want to help this franchise get even better. Help my teammates get even better. Be better for my teammates.”

“I know there’s a lot of room for me to continue to improve,“ Clark continued. “So that’s what excites me the most.”

Clark obviously already blossomed into one of the most dominant players in the league in just her first season.

We’ll have to see how her game continues to develop.

[Indy Star]