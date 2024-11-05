Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark has received a massive offer from the new Unrivaled three-on-three women’s basketball league, leaving Clark with a decision to make. And she broke her silence on the matter this week.

Last week, Tom Friend of the Sports Business Journal reported that Caitlin Clark had received an offer from the Unrivaled three-on-three basketball league worth over $1 million for just a three-month contract.

“Caitlin Clark and Unrivaled have had ‘high level conversations’ about her joining the emerging 3-on-3 basketball league, sources said today, with the offer believed to include significant equity in the business and a three-month salary of over $1M,” Friend wrote for SBJ.

He also reported that Clark is leaning slightly toward taking the deal.

“On a day that the league expanded its rosters from 30 to 36 players, those sources said Unrivaled has told Clark she can ‘take as long as she wants’ to decide, mindful of the grind Clark has endured over the past year as a collegiate player and rookie in the WNBA. But Unrivaled has also strategically signed two of Clark’s closest friends — Fever teammate Lexie Hull and former Iowa teammate Kate Martin — to recent contracts, and, according to sources, speculation is Clark is leaning ’60/40′ to saying ‘yes,'” Friend wrote.

Clark herself has not spoken much about the possibility of joining the new league, especially after news of the massive contract offer was reported. But she addressed the situation this week.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Clark was asked about the possibility of joining Unrivaled.

While she answered the question, she remained non-committal.

“We’ll see,” Clark said. “I don’t know. Just taking it as it goes … see if I want to play eventually.”

It’s worth noting that even if Clark does choose to play in Unrivaled, that does not mean that she would have to leave the WNBA as the new league takes place during the WNBA offseason and includes several other WNBA stars.

We’ll have to see whether or not Clark accepts the offer.

