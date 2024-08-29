Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

When the Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, they undoubtedly expected big things out of the young superstar. But it’s safe to say that she might have even exceeded expectations this season with record-breaking results.

During the first quarter of Wednesday night’s showdown with the Connecticut Sun, Caitlin Clark splashed a step-back three-point jumper to break the WNBA’s single-season record for made three-pointers.

“CAITLIN CLARK NOW HAS THE MOST THREE POINTERS MADE BY A ROOKIE IN WNBA HISTORY! Clark drains her 86th 3PM of the the season, passing Rhyne Howard’s record of 85 set back in 2022,” NBA TV said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

CAITLIN CLARK NOW HAS THE MOST THREE POINTERS MADE BY A ROOKIE IN @WNBA HISTORY! 👌 Clark drains her 86th 3PM of the the season, passing Rhyne Howard's record of 85 set back in 2022 pic.twitter.com/7K6d8bM4GP — NBA TV (@NBATV) August 28, 2024

It’s worth noting that Clark has set this record with still nine games remaining on the team’s schedule, which means that she is far ahead of the pace of anybody who ever came before her.

Needless to say, it’s some pretty insane news that Clark set this record nine games ahead of Howard’s original record-setting pace, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

She’s gonna win ROY and there will be a significant number of people who complain about that…. https://t.co/YqL3aeeIOW — Ricky Bobby (@Richie_forever) August 28, 2024

she's going to obliterate the record with remaining games right? Caitlin Clark — Eddie-Capital (@eddiejedi) August 28, 2024

She’s definitely breaking the All Time record too — DexWin Sportsbook (@DexWin_Sports) August 28, 2024

we all knew it was coming, but to do it with 9 games left in the season is impressive 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/uEpmUQWIRJ — Beardless Berto ⚜️ (@berto_la2ca) August 29, 2024

Barring any serious injuries she's gonna go down a top 5 WNBA player ever.. maybe even the GOAT https://t.co/Gpw2O5IAxy — Lucas R. (@lucasreid24) August 29, 2024

Clark has led the Fever to four wins in their last five games as they make a push toward the playoffs.

[SportsCenter]