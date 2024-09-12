Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark has been making headlines since her days as a flamethrower for the Iowas Hawkeyes, and that hasn’t changed since entering the WNBA. Most recently, she’s been in the spotlight for both her torrid play on the court coming out of the WNBA’s Olympic break, but also for her political beliefs.

Although she hasn’t taken a firm stance on whether she supports Donald Trump or Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, Clark hinted at which way she’s leaning when she liked an Instagram post from Taylor Swift endorsing Harris and running mate Tim Walz.

Clark spoke to the media on Wednesday about liking Swift’s post.

“I have this amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing would be to just encourage people to register to vote,” Clark said.

“That’s the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have and that’s the same thing Taylor (Swift) did.

“Continue to educate yourself on the candidates that we have, the policies that they’re supporting – I think that’s the biggest thing you can do. And that’s what I would recommend to every single person that has the opportunity in our country.”

It looks like Clark isn’t quite ready to endorse a candidate, but understands the importance of everyone getting out and voting.