Credit: The Indianapolis Star

All eyes have been on the Indiana Fever and the Caitlin Clark show this season in the WNBA. After getting off to a slow start, the Fever and Clark have been on a torrid run and are playing like the best team in the league. The Fever’s success has a lot to do with Clark’s dominance.

Clark is on pace to break the WNBA single-season assist record and became the first rookie to ever record a triple-double. A feat she’s accomplished twice. With every passing game, Clark appears to be separating herself further from star Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese in the race for Rookie of the Year.

Just last Sunday, Clark set another record, this time for TV viewership.

Programminginsider.com has released the ratings for the Fever’s game against the Dallas Wings on NBA TV, and the results are staggering.

The game drew 652-thousand viewers, which is more than any NBA game on the network last season.

Clark’s ascension has been so otherworldly that she’s starting to bring more eyes to her games than the men’s side. She and the fever don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon either, as they continue to climb the standings in the home stretch of the season.

As Clark and the Fever gear up to make a title run, they’ll likely command even more eyeballs.

[Programming Insider]