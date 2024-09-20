David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark has put together one of the greatest seasons in WNBA history.

The Indiana Fever phenom has broken record after record all, including the WNBA single-season assist record. It’s hard to believe the Iowa legend is still just a rookie, and the only reminders are when she breaks another record, like becoming the first rookie in league history to ever record a triple-double.

Her incredible season has put her in the running to win league MVP as a rookie, and in a press conference with the media ahead of the Fever’s final game of the regular season, Clark talked about what the MVP consideration means to her.

“It’s definitely cool. I think especially where I started the year and then was able to kind of figure it out as we go, and now entering game 40, it’s night and day from where I started, and I’m proud of myself in that regard,” Clark said. “I think I’ve learned a lot, and I’ve had to learn without really much time to practice.”

Still, stardom doesn’t seem to have gone to Clark’s head. In the same media session, she was asked about how her stardom has surprised her since entering the WNBA.

“I don’t know if it’s surprising, it’s all happened so fast and it’s like you kinda just have to take it how it goes. (…)I don’t feel famous. I don’t feel like a celebrity. That’s not the way I approach my life.”

It’s remarkable that Clark can keep such a level head while being the most exciting player in the league, and the Fever will need her to keep up both moving forward.

Indiana starts their first playoff season in nearly a decade on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun.