Caitlin Clark had a prolific rookie season for the Indiana Fever that earned her unanimous Rookie of the Year honors. But things weren’t always easy for her.

Clark had to adapt to the physical nature of the WNBA, and it doesn’t sound like she’ll soon forget one particular instance of that physicality.

During a recent interview on 60 Minutes, Caitlin Clark was asked what she felt her “signature moment” was from her rookie season.

She had a rather surprising answer.

“I remember we were in New York and Jonquel Jones set a good screen on me and I actually popped my eardrum,” Clark recalled according to Fox News.

“I ruptured my eardrum just on a screen, It was a really good screen by J.J. She’s a tremendous player, but I think that just kind of speaks to the physicality of the league. She kind of just got me in the right spot.

“I think it’s something I’ll always remember coming into the league. … That’s probably more memorable honestly.”

Obviously, Clark was able to battle through that physicality and have an extremely successful rookie season where she broke a number of records on the way, even helping lead the Fever to the playoffs.

