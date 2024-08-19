Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past several months, Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark has become the talk of the WNBA as she has emerged as an instant star and led to a surge of attention and popularity for the league. But apparently, not everyone wants to talk about her.

This weekend, the Indiana Fever defeated the Seattle Storm by a score of 92-75 thanks to a dominant showing from Caitlin Clark. But during a recent interview, Storm star Jewell Loyd was clearly not interested in talking about Clark as she refused to answer a question about the rookie star.

“I asked Jewell Loyd what growth she’s seen from Caitlin Clark from the beginning of the season until now. She had no interest in talking about that and praised Nika Mühl and Jordan Horston instead,” the Seattle Storm outlet “Storm Chasers” said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Loyd and the Storm faced off against Clark three times earlier in the season, winning all three matchups. Given that Clark looked far more impressive in this late-season matchup, it’s a pretty fair question, but Loyd clearly didn’t see it that way.

Needless to say, her refusal to talk about Clark sparked outrage among fans.

Caitlin Clark had no problem giving Jewell Loyd her flowers after losing to the Storm earlier this season. CC isn't insecure. https://t.co/r9fXiGUlzZ pic.twitter.com/UE8KBjLd1w — ¢мιℓ (@CMil1012) August 19, 2024

Seattle storm focused acct trying to bring hate on its best player is crazy https://t.co/wbzGTjnRcg — Azeez P (@PLIZZY_MUFC) August 18, 2024

Yeah it’s too much bitterness in the WNBA but they wanna be treated like the NBA, we gotta make it make sense https://t.co/fw2IQhN8wD — Knighton, Derrick (@DerricKnighton) August 19, 2024

This team don’t know how to handle losses? https://t.co/5EaQKXLiUt — 🫶🏼 WBB 💕 (@wbbfanatic) August 18, 2024

Great player, sore loser — Rᴏʙᴇʀᴛ L. Tsᴀɪ (@robertltsai) August 18, 2024

Hater Basketball League strikes again — backwards basketball (@backwardsball5) August 18, 2024

Loyd certainly has a right to refuse to answer any questions, but that doesn’t mean people were happy about it.

