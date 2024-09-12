David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

A year after posting the worst record in the WNBA, the Indiana Fever have clinched a spot in the WNBA Playoffs thanks in large part to a strong rookie season from No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark. And as the Fever prepares for its playoff run, it sounds like they’ll have the support of at least one hometown NBA star.

During a recent interview, Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton spoke about Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever a little bit as he made it clear that he will be following along and rooting for the team to have some success in the postseason.

“I would like to see it,” Haliburton said according to Athlon Sports. “We’re a young group, we’re growing. Some playoff experience would be good. I’m cheering for us to win, of course.”

The Fever, of course, have been led by Clark throughout the year as the rookie sensation has quickly blossomed into one of the most dominant players in the entire league, leading the league in assists.

Clark has already set some history in her first season, becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double and shattering the league’s rookie record for assists in a single season.

We’ll have to see how far she can lead her team into the playoffs.

