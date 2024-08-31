David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Fever have been playing their best basketball of the season lately, and they had perhaps their most dominant performance yet on Friday night as they blasted the Chicago Sun by a final score of 100-81 behind the best game of Caitlin Clark’s young career.

With the win, the Indiana Fever have now won five of their last six games to bring their season record to an even 16-16, and they are one step closer to punching their ticket to the postseason. According to Clark, their recent dominance has been sparked by simply building a strong chemistry together.

“I think we just understand each other a lot better,” Clark said of the current stretch according to ESPN. “Having the chemistry and having the time to play with one another you just build confidence. I think you’re seeing that. … I’m proud of this group. We’re been sharing the ball, we’re taking good shots and that’s helping our transition game and it helps us on defense, too.”

There’s obviously still work to do for the Fever with eight games remaining on the season, but they are currently playing their best basketball and it does not look like they will be slowing down anytime soon.

