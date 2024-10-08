Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark is a force of nature.

The Indiana Fever phenom lit the WNBA on fire in her first year as a professional. Clark broke the single-season assist record and also became the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double, a feat she accomplished twice. Clark’s massive season led the Fever to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade and resulted in her winning the WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year award.

Now that her first season in the WNBA is over, Clark is already taking her talents to another sport. She’s set to compete in a golf Pro-am in November, although as of now the event isn’t going to be available to be viewed from home.

Caitlin Clark will be playing in Annika Sörenstam’s LPGA Pro Am this November As of right now now there are no plans for the event to be streamed, hopefully interest in the event can change that. pic.twitter.com/zDJitAGnTB — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) October 7, 2024

Fans on social media reacted to the shocking news that Clark is set to tee off later in the year.

“Taking over 2 sports in one year is crazy,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Caitlin Clark’s participation in Annika Sörenstam’s LPGA Pro Am is exciting and could definitely generate enough interest for the event to be streamed. It would be great to see her talent showcased on such a prominent platform!” someone else added.

“Having her in Annika Sörenstam’s LPGA Pro Am is a fantastic opportunity,” another person offered.

“Stream our Queen Caitlin Clark!” a fan demanded.

It’s obvious people want to see Clark compete regardless of what sport she’s playing. Hopefully, the Pro-Am takes note and decides to stream the event.