It’s no secret that Caitlin Clark is not paid anywhere near what she’s worth in the WNBA as she made just over $76,000 during her rookie season. But even though her market value is much higher, it sounds like she’s committed to the WNBA.

During a recent episode of his “Fearless” show, sports analyst and media personality Jason Whitlock suggested that Caitlin Clark should consider leaving the WNBA to either start a rival women’s basketball league in the United States or to join a different league overseas.





“They’re already playing in rival leagues. Why not start a rival league? You can have a rival league that operates during the summer or you can have a rival league that starts now, right here in America. I’m gonna tell you who’s going to do this, Saudi Arabia,” Whitlock suggested.

“They can see what I can see. Man, there’s a lot of momentum behind Caitlin Clark and women’s basketball. Adam Silver, Cathy Engelbert, the people running the NBA and the WNBA, they are idiots. They don’t know how to maximize this Caitlin Clark gift.”

But it doesn’t sound like Clark has any interest in doing this.

During a recent interview, Caitlin Clark announced a final decision on this matter as she made it clear that she is quite happy in the WNBA.

“I feel very thankful,” Clark said according to the Indy Star. “I wouldn’t change anything for the world. I feel very thankful for the relationships I’ve built, the opportunities that I’ve had, the way people have supported me, and whether it was at Iowa or whether it’s now in the WNBA.”

Clark took to social media to declare that she is preparing for her second season in the WNBA.

“Year one [check] — thank you to the many people who have supported me as I’ve been able to live my childhood dream. I’m filled with gratitude as I reflect on this past year of my life,” Clark said in a post on Instagram. “See you all in year two.”

Despite the speculation, it’s clear that Clark has no intention of leaving the WNBA.

