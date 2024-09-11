David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark is putting together one of the best seasons in the history of the WNBA. Still, in her first year in the league, it didn’t take Clark long to get acclimated to playing at the professional level. The Indiana Fever’s star guard has been on an especially impressive tear since returning from the Olympic break.

In the 10 games since returning to form, Clark has been nothing short of a world-beater. Per Athlon Sports, she is averaging an insane 24.7 points, 9.3 assists, and 5.8 rebounds, and the Fever have won eight of the 10 games as they continue to climb up in the standings.

Clark’s play hasn’t gone unnoticed. She has now won her third consecutive Player of the Week award, good for a WNBA record, as no rookie has ever managed to win three straight Player of the Week awards. What’s even more impressive, is that this feat hasn’t been accomplished in the NBA before either, making Clark the only basketball player in the history of United States professional play to pull it off.

The Fever will look for Clark to keep up her torrid stretch, along with help from fellow all-stars Aaliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell as they gear up for their first playoff appearance in nearly a decade.

[Athlon]