Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Caitlin Clark had the single best performance of her WNBA career to date on Friday night as she led the Indiana Fever to a dominant win over Angel Reese and the Chicago Sun, and she was understandably quite pleased with the result after the game.

Clark scored a career-high 31 points in the game while also dishing out 12 assists to lead her team to a 100-81 blowout win over the Chicago Sky. After the game, she expressed the importance of the win in terms of the playoff race as well as the simple desire to win the season series over her rivals.

“I thought we played really well and this was a big one for us,” Clark said according to ESPN. “It almost counts towards two when you’re in a playoff race, like a loss and a win. We knew it was a big one, but also we wanted to win the season series with them. That was kind of a focus point.”

With the win, the Indiana Fever is one step closer to securing a playoff spot and Clark is one step closer to earning WNBA Rookie of the Year honors with that race coming down to her and Reese.

[ESPN]