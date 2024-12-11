Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark has emerged as one of the most popular athletes on the planet in recent months. But she seems to think she benefitted from the color of her skin during her rise to stardom.

The Indiana Fever star was recently named Time’s Athlete of the Year. And in her interview with the magazine, she admitted that as a White person in a Black-dominated space, she does carry some inherent privilege.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a White person, there is privilege,” Clark told Time. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them.

“The more we can appreciate that, highlight that, talk about that and then continue to have brands and companies invest in those players that have made this league incredible, I think it’s very important. I have to continue to try to change that. The more we can elevate Black women, that’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Clark’s race has been a discussion point throughout the league this season.

WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson said Clark being White was a “huge thing” when it came to Clark’s popularity.

Clark’s rival Angel Reese said there had been “a lot of racism” from Iowa Hawkeyes and Indiana Fever fans.

Connecticut Sun player DiJonai Carrington once criticized Clark for not doing more to call out racism from her fans.

Now, it sounds like Clark herself is acknowledging her privilege.

We’ll have to see if Clark continues to speak out like this throughout her career.

[Time Magazine]