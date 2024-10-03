Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Chicago Sky superstar Angel Reese just lost a lot of money in the blink of an eye.

In a video posted to social media this week, Angel Reese offered NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal $100,000 if he hit a free throw.

“$100,000 if you make this shot,” Reese told Shaq in the video as she smiled.

Now, Reese might have liked her changes as Shaq was a notoriously bad free throw shooter during his playing days. He was so bad that teams used to intentionally send him to the line.

However, much to Reese’s displeasure, Shaq actually made the shot, and Reese now owes him $100,000.

Angel Reese told Shaq she would give him $100k if he made a free throw.pic.twitter.com/WxQU8oPCh2 — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 2, 2024

This is obviously some pretty horrible news for Reese given her current salary. As a rookie with the Chicago Sky, Reese made just $73,439 in her first year with the team and is set to make just under $75,000 next season. When you factor in taxes, this made shot from Shaq likely cost her almost two years of her salary.

Needless to say, this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Just lost 2 years salary that quick,” one fan wrote.

“she just gave away her whole salary,” another fan added.

“Losing your annual salary like this is nasty” another fan quipped.

“I mean, I know Shaq’s free throws are horrendous but you don’t play games like this with an ex-NBA player. No matter who,” a fan chimed in.

“the fear in her eyes,” a fan added.

“Man that’s 2 years wages for her why would she bet that,” a fan said.

Needless to say, that’s a big loss for Reese.

