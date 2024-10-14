Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

This WNBA season, rookie Angel Reese emerged as a superstar for the Chicago Sun, emerging as a legitimate contender for Rookie of the Year before suffering a season-ending injury. Reese saw her popularity soar this season, and it seems like she is capitalizing on all the attention she has received from fans this year.

Angel Reese has partnered with numerous brands and companies this year, and one of her more recent partnerships appears to be making the rounds on social media.

The WNBA star recently took part in a photoshoot where she wore some red lace lingerie.

Angel Reese recent photo shoot 📸 pic.twitter.com/JkFTq9dCun — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 12, 2024

Needless to say, the photos quickly went viral on social media as fans offered their reactions.

“Rookie of the year,” a fan said on X.

“My best girl,” a fan added.

“Good for her,” another fan said.

“This girl is the most beautiful athlete in the world,” another fan added.

“That’s absolutely amazing,” another fan added.

“Absolutely stunning,” another fan said.

“All star,” another fan added.

Reese has not been particularly shy about showing off her body as she agreed to take part in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition even before she entered the WNBA. Clearly, she still has that confidence in her body at the WNBA level, too.

