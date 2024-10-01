Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has never been shy about speaking her mind, and she certainly did not hold back her true thoughts this week.

In a couple of posts on social media this week, Angel Reese opened up a little bit about the power of her platform

She also made it clear that she plans to keep using that platform to “say what’s right” even though she claims that has “backfired” on her in the past.

“I’ve never in my life had privilege but I definitely know the power I have through my platform. That didn’t come overnight. I grew that on my OWN. With that being said, I will continue to use my voice in the right way & say what’s right even though it has backfired on me to be this ‘villain.’ I won’t stop!!” Reese said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Reese went on to call out the media in a follow-up post, claiming she was “villainized to create a narrative.”

“For the past 2 years, the media has benefited from my pain & me being villainized to create a narrative. They allowed this. This was beneficial to them. I sometimes share my experiences of things that have happened to me but I’ve also allowed this to happen to me for way too long and now other players in this league are dealing with & experiencing the same things,” Reese said.

“This isn’t ok at all. Anything beyond criticism about playing the game we love is wrong. I’m sorry to all the players that have/continue to experience the same things I have…. This is why I started my podcast. To take my voice back and create the narrative of who I really am. At the end of the day, I don’t want an apology nor do I think this will ever stop but something has to change…”

Reese has had her fair share of clashes with the media over the years, and it’s pretty clear that she expects them to continue.

[Angel Reese]