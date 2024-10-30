Oct 29, 2024; Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts makes a catch in foul territory as a New York Yankees fan interferes during Game 4 of the World Series at Yankee Stadium. Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

We get a World Series Game 5, which is good news, but a moment on Tuesday night left people with a bad taste in their mouths.

A New York Yankees fan intentionally interfered with Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts on a foul ball along the right-field wall at Yankee Stadium. The fan, later identified as Austin Capobiano, was removed, and banned, from the game.

A Yankees fan interferes with Dodgers star Mookie Betts on a flyball. The Fox replays show the fan ripping the ball out of Betts’ glove after he makes the catch. Joe Davis and John Smoltz provide the commentary. ⚾️🎙️ #WorldSeries #MLB pic.twitter.com/Tmg0ioz65V — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 30, 2024

Additionally, Capobiano was told he would be arrested if he tried to attend Wednesday night’s Game 5 at Yankee Stadium.

While there haven’t been additional bans or punishments enforced yet, bans from sporting events have taken place and those who witnessed the situation are calling for Capbiano to be banned forever.

Let’s get started on what could get a fan banned.

Well, Tuesday night was an example, but specifically toward the two games of the World Series. When it comes to MLB overall, according to my research, fan conduct varies over each team.

For the most part, they mention creating a safe atmosphere which means refraining from using offensive language and gestures, entering the playing field or interfering with a ball in play (!!!), being disorderly, etc. etc. There isn’t a specific banning vocabulary, but does mention violators are subject to ejection and possible arrest as well as “the loss of ticket privileges.” (h/t: Philadelphia Phillies)

The Boston Red Sox have more specific punishments: “Use of derogatory language or hate speech by fans will result in immediate action including ejection from the game and up to a lifetime ban from Fenway Park.”

One example took place in 2016 when a fan, Ken Pagan, allegedly tossed a beer can at Rogers Centre. Part of his punishment would be a ban from the stadium and he would be prohibited from consuming alcohol.

According to the Toronto Sun, the can hit the turf near former Baltimore Orioles outfielder Hyun Soo Kim which resulted in Adam Jones shouting at spectators in the left-field stands.

In another beverage-throwing incident, a Cleveland Browns fan threw a bottle at former owner Jimmy Haslam.

As reported by Marca, Jeffrey Miller was arrested and booked on three charges including disorderly conduct, failure to comply with a lawful order, and assault.

And then this fan who pointed a laser at Tom Brady.

As far as implementing these bans, it could be tricky. You could lose a face in a crowd of people.

There are databases with photos and information about the fans and there is paperwork to be filled out. Which means a contractual obligation.

In the year of our Lord and Savior, 2024, technology is every adapting and soon, facial recognition software will be everywhere and somewhat easy to spot you.

St. Johnstone gave a fan a lifetime ban for racially abusing Canadian international forward Theo Bair in 2023.

“What happened to me on Saturday was shocking, disturbing and unacceptable,” Bair, who is Black, said in a statement to the St. Albert Gazette. “I’d had nothing but good experiences in Perth at St Johnstone before this incident.”