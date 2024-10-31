'Home Alone' actor Macaulay Culkin as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow for Halloween. Photo Credit: Macaulay Culkin on Instagram (@culkamania)
ArticlesFeaturedPop CultureSportsBy Jessica Kleinschmidt on

Halloween is here for those who observe, which means COSTUMES.

It’s the perfect time for those to dress like their favorite athletes and those in the sports world to dress up as whatever they want.

Here are some of the highlights from Halloween 2024.

Macaulay Culkin dressed up as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and the comparison is uncanny.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey dressed as the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, as his wife, Olivia Culpo, dressed as Dorothy.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios’ influencer girlfriend Alix Earle was unrecognizable in her costume as the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cosmopolitan (@cosmopolitan)

She used prosthetics, makeup, contacts and more to perfect the look.

The Inside the NFL crew all dressed as, well, one another.

Ryan Clark, Bill Belichick, Chad Ochocino, and Chris Long all got in on it.

Long’s depiction of Ochocino was just too good.

Each year, Carolina Panthers rookies make a special trip to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital to visit the kids. They all dress up in costumes and the scene will melt your heart.

Speaking of Belichick …

His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, dressed up… as him.

For Dale Earnhardt Jr., well, he found out what he was being for Halloween live during a podcast. Perhaps it will be a Captain Hook number…

That’s what happens when you’re a family man.

And all of these from across the NFL:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

About Jessica Kleinschmidt

Jess is a baseball fan with Reno, Nev. roots residing in the Bay Area. She is the host of "Short and to the Point" and is also a broadcaster with the Oakland A's Radio Network. She previously worked for MLB.com and NBC Sports Bay Area.

View all posts by Jessica Kleinschmidt