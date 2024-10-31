Photo Credit: Macaulay Culkin on Instagram (@culkamania)

Halloween is here for those who observe, which means COSTUMES.

It’s the perfect time for those to dress like their favorite athletes and those in the sports world to dress up as whatever they want.

Here are some of the highlights from Halloween 2024.

Macaulay Culkin dressed up as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, and the comparison is uncanny.

Macaulay Culkin as Joe Burrow for Halloween. 🏈🎃🎬 (https://t.co/wlEtiILyrl) pic.twitter.com/JVIgbSKxXA — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 31, 2024

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey dressed as the Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz, as his wife, Olivia Culpo, dressed as Dorothy.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey just won Halloween 😅 🎥: @oliviaculpo / Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/qIcl2IKtRI — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers) October 30, 2024

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios’ influencer girlfriend Alix Earle was unrecognizable in her costume as the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland:

She used prosthetics, makeup, contacts and more to perfect the look.

The Inside the NFL crew all dressed as, well, one another.

Ryan Clark, Bill Belichick, Chad Ochocino, and Chris Long all got in on it.

Long’s depiction of Ochocino was just too good.

Each year, Carolina Panthers rookies make a special trip to Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital to visit the kids. They all dress up in costumes and the scene will melt your heart.

Love the tradition of the Panthers rookies visiting Atrium Children’s Hospital for Halloween 🥹.

Also, Xavier Legette dressed as Woody is everything you thought it would be. pic.twitter.com/k9xvvJFL0T — Carla Metts Gebhart (@CarlaGebhart) October 29, 2024

Speaking of Belichick …

His girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, dressed up… as him.

TRENDING: Bill Belichick’s 23-year-old girlfriend dressed up as Bill for her Halloween costume this year. Wearing Belichick’s iconic #Giants shorts & t-shirt. (📸TMZ) pic.twitter.com/CLxlbXLOTp — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 30, 2024

For Dale Earnhardt Jr., well, he found out what he was being for Halloween live during a podcast. Perhaps it will be a Captain Hook number…

What are the Earnhardt’s dressing up as for Halloween? 🍬👻 pic.twitter.com/od9xa2Ndeu — Dirty Mo Media (@DirtyMoMedia) October 30, 2024

That’s what happens when you’re a family man.

And all of these from across the NFL: