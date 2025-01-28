Sept 1, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the USA play Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in Woman’s Doubles on day four of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Many of today’s top professional athletes have often cited their childhood idols as key influences on their careers, shaping the way they approach their respective sports. Long before they became household names, these athletes were inspired by the legends who came before them. Whether it was the dominant force of Michael Jordan on the basketball court, the unrelenting work ethic of Serena Williams on the tennis courts, or the fearlessness of Muhammad Ali in the ring, these icons served as beacons for the next generation of athletes.

Their impact is felt not only in the specialized aspects of the game, but also in the intangibles— mental toughness, leadership, and the drive to be the best.

Here are six athletes and who their inspirations were.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady, who has become one of the most successful quarterbacks in NFL history, has often credited Joe Montana as his inspiration. Brady admired Montana’s ability to perform under pressure and lead his team to multiple Super Bowls. Additionally, John Elway‘s toughness and leadership were key influences on Brady’s playing style.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams has often expressed how her older sister, Venus Williams, was her biggest inspiration in the world of tennis. Venus’ professionalism, resilience, and groundbreaking success on the tennis court helped Serena pursue her own path. Additionally, Serena has mentioned Steffi Graf and Monica Seles as influences for their power games and mental toughness.

LeBron James

LeBron James has often spoken about how Michael Jordan was a huge influence on his basketball career. Jordan’s competitive drive, leadership, and ability to dominate in clutch moments have shaped James’ mindset and approach to the game. James has also acknowledged the influence of Magic Johnson for his passing and playmaking ability.

Simone Biles

Simone Biles, widely regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, was inspired by Dominique Dawes, an Olympic gold medalist who helped break barriers for African American gymnasts. Biles has also expressed admiration for Shannon Miller and Nastia Liukin for their grace and composure in high-pressure situations.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant has often cited Kobe Bryant as one of his greatest inspirations, particularly in terms of Bryant’s work ethic, footwork, and mental toughness. Durant has also mentioned Kevin Garnett as an influence, appreciating Garnett’s versatility and intensity, both on offense and defense.

Patrick Mahomes

We asked Patrick Mahomes which QBs he loved to watch growing up His 4:

Aaron Rodgers

Brett Favre

Matthew Stafford

Tony Romo #ChiefsKingdom #SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/bbEGXTwG7b — X Picks (@XPicks24) February 6, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has frequently cited Brett Favre as one of his main inspirations. Mahomes admires Favre’s gunslinger mentality, the ability to make risky throws with confidence, and his fearless playing style. Mahomes also looks up to Aaron Rodgers for his precision and mobility as a quarterback.