Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most storied athletes in the history of United States sports has closed the curtains on her playing career as longtime United States Women’s National Team forward Alex Morgan officially announced her retirement on Thursday.

The announcement comes after Alex Morgan was left off of the team’s roster for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

“I have so much clarity about this decision, and I am so happy to be able to finally tell you,” Morgan said in a video. “It has been a long time coming, and this decision wasn’t easy, but at the beginning of 2024 I felt in my heart and soul that this was the last season that I would play soccer.”

The USWNT released an official statement on the star’s retirement, where the forward expanded on what her career meant to her.

“I grew up on this team, it was so much more than soccer. It was the friendships and the unwavering respect and support among each other, the relentless push for global investment in women’s sports, and the pivotal moments of success both on and off the field. I am so incredibly honored to have borrowed the crest for more than 15 years.”

The USWNT will have a different feel moving forward without the legendary goal scorer but don’t expect them to have any drop-off. This summer in the Paris Olympics the USWNT took home gold, turning to younger stars to fill Morgan’s void.

[Alex Morgan]