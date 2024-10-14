Credit: Mike Frey-Imagn Images

As it turns out, Game 1 of the American League Championship Series won’t only feature stars on the field with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly set to attend the Game 1 matchup at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

That Swift and Kelce will be in attendance for the showdown between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians comes as somewhat of a surprise, with the latter currently in the middle of his 12th season with the Kansas City Chiefs. It is, however, worth noting that the Chiefs are coming off their bye week and had Monday off, making it more plausible for their star tight end to be in the Bronx for the game.

As for why the power couple will be at the game, it’s worth noting that Kelce is a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, who grew up rooting for the Guardians — then known as the Indians — and even threw out the first pitch for the team’s home opener alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, in 2023. Swift, meanwhile, reportedly owns multiple apartments in New York City, making it a quick trip to the Bronx for Monday night’s Game 1.

Following the news that Swift and Kelce will be in attendance for the highly anticipated matchup on Monday night, many took to social media to weigh in.

If they’re in Guardians gear…………………. I don’t even know what would happen, but it would be insane. https://t.co/yDM6wZR6Ku — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) October 14, 2024

Taylor in Guardians gear would heal me https://t.co/MaevLRP0qQ — bmo (@BurdsIVue) October 14, 2024

SWIFT DEMON MAGIC😭😭😭😭🙏🙏🙏🙏THIS WAS LAST TIME TRAVIS CAME TO A CLE SPORTS GAME: https://t.co/Ts2U6asSs1 pic.twitter.com/r9oxK6SU8Z — 🍊 (@redfIxvor) October 14, 2024

Her wearing a Guardians hat would be bigger than Lebron wearing the Yankees hat. https://t.co/dh7ZlaM20u — Mikey 🌲 🚗 🔑s (@lilOUmikey) October 14, 2024

If she’s not wearing a Kelly Shoppach or Aaron Cunningham jersey, we riot. #RandomJerseySightings https://t.co/hEQBpgex7z — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) October 14, 2024

My wife will finally watch a Yankee game with me! 🙌🏼 https://t.co/20xBTtLKX7 — ryan (@dryanreese) October 14, 2024

[Bryan Hoch on X]