As it turns out, Game 1 of the American League Championship Series won’t only feature stars on the field with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly set to attend the Game 1 matchup at Yankee Stadium on Monday night.

That Swift and Kelce will be in attendance for the showdown between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians comes as somewhat of a surprise, with the latter currently in the middle of his 12th season with the Kansas City Chiefs. It is, however, worth noting that the Chiefs are coming off their bye week and had Monday off, making it more plausible for their star tight end to be in the Bronx for the game.

As for why the power couple will be at the game, it’s worth noting that Kelce is a native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, who grew up rooting for the Guardians — then known as the Indians — and even threw out the first pitch for the team’s home opener alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, in 2023. Swift, meanwhile, reportedly owns multiple apartments in New York City, making it a quick trip to the Bronx for Monday night’s Game 1.

Following the news that Swift and Kelce will be in attendance for the highly anticipated matchup on Monday night, many took to social media to weigh in.

