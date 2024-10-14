Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

When the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians take the field for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Monday night, they’ll do so with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the crowd.

According to MLB Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch, the famous couple will be in attendance for highly anticipated Game 1 matchup at Yankee Stadium.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be attending tonight’s Game 1 of the ALCS,” reported on Monday night, matter of factly, before later adding: “In the last hour, I have received more text messages about Taylor Swift than anything else Yankees-related this season.”

Kelce’s connection to the Game 1 matchup is obvious, as the Cleveland Heights, Ohio, native is a longtime Guardians fan. The All-Pro tight end — whose Kansas City Chiefs are coming off their bye week — even threw out the ceremonial first pitch alongside his mother, Donna Kelce, ahead of the team’s home opener for the 2023 season.

As for Swift, the “Shake it Off” singer reportedly owns multiple apartments in New York City, making it a quick trip to Yankee Stadium in the Bronx. Since first beginning their relationship a year ago, Swift and Kelce have made a habit of attending sporting events together, including the US Open championship at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, last month.

