Wendy Williams was one of the biggest media personalities in the world in the 2000s. She covered everything that was in the tabloids, including high-profile athlete relationships and things like the Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant feud!

Unfortunately, things appear to have taken a turn for the worse for Williams’ health.

“Wendy Williams is “permanently incapacitated” and completely unable to do simple life tasks due to her dementia,” reported Pop Tingz on Twitter.

Wendy Williams is “permanently incapacitated” and completely unable to do simple life tasks due to her dementia. (Via Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/JXSeaw4Nt0 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 26, 2024

Fans reacted to the tragic news on social media.

“This is sad. Hope the people taking care of her treats her right,” one fan said on Twitter.

“they just want complete control of her money,” one fan added.

“I hate that this happened to her. I’m not going to be the one to say that someone did something to her (spiritually) because that may not even be the case. You can put a spell on yourself simply from constantly gossiping/speaking negatively about others. Gossip is witchcraft,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Poor Wendy. I hope she is at least comfortable and safe,” one fan added.

“That’s truly heartbreaking to hear. Wendy Williams has always been a larger-than-life personality, and it’s sad to see her facing such challenges. Sending strength to her and her loved ones during this difficult time,” added a fan.

Hopefully, Williams is receiving the care she needs.