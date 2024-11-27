Celebrities seem so out of this world, that people tend to forget that they have regular interests just like everyone else. That’s why it often comes as a shock to see them enjoying things with everyone else.
That was just the case with one Hollywood star.
Actress Vanessa Hudgens recently attended a WWE Raw event and was just as big a fan as everyone else in attendance. The official WWE Twitter account even posted a picture to Twitter of Hudgens loving her time at the event.
cc: @WWERomanReigns, @HeymanHustle@VanessaHudgens acknowledges the OTC! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/WtJl9LcFNq
— WWE (@WWE) November 26, 2024
Fans reacted to Hudgens’ surprising fandom on social media.
“Is that the actress that was in High School Musical?” asked one fan who couldn’t believe what he was seeing.
“My High School Musical queen needs to sing the national anthem at the next Wrestlemania,” one fan added.
“Very impressive look. Good to see her. She inspires young generation player,” one fan added.
“It’s always fun when stars from different fields acknowledge each other,” another person said.
“I am not gonna lie you can tell Vanessa is cool as hell and she would be very nice to interact with over Pro Wrestling,” added a fan.
It’ll be interesting to see if Hudgens decides to attend more pro wrestling events in the future.