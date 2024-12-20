Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Gisele Bndchen kisses her husband New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and their daughter after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sportsduring Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady divorced from Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen in late 2022. The Super Bowl champion and world -famous model’s relationship lasted well over a decade with their two kids Vivian and Benjamin.

Two years later, Bündchen is pregnant with her new boyfriend Joaquin Valente, her yoga instructor.

The couple announced the news of her pregnancy in October, two months into Brady’s first season as lead color commentator on the NFL on Fox.

Two months later, bombshell news on Bündchen’s famous ex-husband’s feelings on his previous marriage amid Gisele’s pregnancy have been revealed.

In Touch Weekly dropped the shocking news that Brady can’t quite get used to the new situation yet. “Tom wants to be happy for Gisele,” the publication wrote, citing an ‘exclusive’ source. “But he can’t quite do that. It’s still a shock that she’s having a child with someone else.”

“He hasn’t gotten used to the idea,” they added. “Though his children seem to be excited about it and that doesn’t help.”

Additionally, the source said that the seven-time Super Bowl champion has felt “lonely” lately.

“Truth is, Tom’s lonely. There have been times he’s regretted not doing more to save his marriage,” the publication wrote on Brady and Bündchen’s previous relationship. “And now that she’s got a baby on the way, Gisele has well and truly moved on.”

“Tom’s friends are telling him he needs to get out there and find someone. Hopefully, the new year will spur him on,” they added.

Hopefully Brady finds happiness soon while Gisele maintains her own.

[In Touch Weekly]