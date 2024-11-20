Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Travis Kelce has been dating Pop sensation Taylor Swift for over a year now. The two love spending time with each other when their schedules allow.

Unfortunately for Kelce, Swift has been spending her time working with a new man, according to DJ Snake in a clip that is making waves on social media.

Taylor Swift is featured on Kendrick Lamar’s next album, according to DJ Snake. pic.twitter.com/a532r3neKi — Taylor Swift Charts (@chartstswift) November 19, 2024

Fans reacted to the shocking news on social media.

“Honestly I love this, I would really like Taylor to do a lot of cool features,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I don’t believe it until it actually happens,” one fan added.

“Makes sense. Taylor’s features are ALWAYS backwards compatible. He did bad blood tv, she’s doing his album,” one fan added.

“T SWIZZLE EN EL ESTUDIO IS BACK,’ one especially excited Spanglish speaker added.

“If this is true , hope they submitted to best melodic rap performance Grammys not pop duo Grammy We want more diverse Grammys for Taylor,” one fan whose eager to see Swift collect as much hardware as possible added.

“Close enough, WELCOME BACK BAD BLOOD,” one fan added, referencing the last collaboration between the pair.

It’ll be interesting to see if this collaboration is as big of a hit as Bad Blood was.